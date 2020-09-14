Take a bike!

If you think back to pre-pandemic days, you’d recall that Mumbai had a midnight cycling community that would hit the streets after the daily rush would subside. But things are such now that you don’t have to wait till the sun sets. Locations like Carter Road and Marine Drive are relatively free of traffic even in the evenings. This has led to a spurt in cycle purchases, with the brand Decathlon revealing that its sales have doubled during the lockdown. We get Rishi Shah, co-founder of the Mumbai Riders cycling community, to decode the best places in the city to rent and buy bikes in case you, too, want to hop on to the bandwagon.

Rent

Shah tells us that Happy Cycle Shop in Colaba is a well-known vendor. It’s where he sources his inventory from when he organises cycling experiences. At the other end, there’s Bike Shark in Borivali. People in the western suburbs can check out cycitup.com in Bandra. It’s a platform where people who have spare cycles can rent them out to those who are looking for a ride temporarily. "There are also other vendors that are like mom-and-pop shops, but I am not sure about the quality," Shah says.

Call HappyCycle Shop - 22881529; Bike Shark - 9152377092

Log on to cycitup.com

Buy

The market is such that most cycle sales take place online these days, Shah says. The brands have their own pages on e-commerce websites where customers can get all the details they need about each model in the product range. But if you’d like to visit a physical store, Shah recommends the Decathlon outlets at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar and Atria Mall in Worli. There is also Elements, a shop on Bandra’s Linking Road that specialises in the Giant

cycle brand.

Call Elements-66971444; Decathlon-7506070863

Customise

Different people buy cycles for different reasons. People looking to commute in Mumbai only need a basic road bike to fit their needs. But people who are looking for adventure and to up their fitness quotient will need something like a mountain bike instead. And when it comes to e-bikes, Shah says that Hero Cycles has recently been promoting its range a lot. Just visit their website and select the one you like. Or, visit The Cycle Worx in Wadala and test-ride the Bergamont i-ride.

Call The Cycle Worx-993005 0808

Log on to herocycles.com

