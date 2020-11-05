Take a bow, Prithvi

November 5, 1978, marked the day when Prithvi Theatre first opened its doors to the public, with the staging of GP Deshpande's iconic play, Udhvast Dharmashala. Designed by architect Ved Segan, the space named after the theatre group that legend Prithviraj Kapoor started in 1944, was inaugurated in his memory by his son and actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kendal Kapoor. From that day on until today, it has been a sanctuary and nursery for theatre, with some of the biggest names in the industry staging iconic productions, hosting inspiring discussions and conducting workshops every year at its annual festival.



The Prithvi Theatre Festival, 2017

On its 42nd anniversary today, Shashi Kapoor's son and trustee, Kunal Kapoor who took over the reins, slips into rewind mode. "The first festival was held in 1983, when my mother celebrated five years of the theatre's existence. When I look back, it has been a long, exciting journey. Like many other festivals, it has grown, and some editions have been better than others." He reminisces about the many greats who were inspired to kickstart their ventures, "The list of people who walked the boards at Prithvi Theatre is amazing, and continues to be so. Two names that come to mind are Arundhati Nag, who not only acted on this stage, but was also inspired to build a theatre like this in Bangalore, the Ranga Shankara, and Veenapani Chawla who went on to build a theatre and residency in Pondicherry."



A poster from 1985

However, this year, despite the good news just in that the state government has allowed for the reopening of theatre venues from today, it will be short notice to host it in its original avatar. "The festival aims to showcase highlights of the past along with new works — to celebrate the performing arts and to excite an appreciative audience, to bring together for a few days the theatre fraternity and celebrate. But we won't be in a position to stage live acts. We are a theatre. A festival can happen with live performers performing to a live ticketed audience, which certainly isn't an option for us this year," he laments.



A still from Deewar staged in 2018

The show must go on. And so living up to the motto that 'the theatre will never be dark,' Prithvi Theatre has moved to the virtual medium. To keep enthusiasts engaged, it is hosting specially curated and interactive digital classes by some of the best facilitators of the performing arts world like Sheena Khalid, Neeraj Kabi, Puja Sarup and Makarand Deshpande, among others.



Kunal Kapoor

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 3,500 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news