Take home a new friend

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 08:51 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

There will be indies and abandoned breeds, all in need of shelter, a little love and some care. Why shop when you can adopt is what they say, and what's better than the festive season for that?

Always wanted a cuddly friend? Here's your chance to adopt one from over 25 rescued dogs, cats, kittens and pups. Organised by NGO Save the Paws, every two months, these adoption drives are sure to melt your heart and help you find a rescued pet friend. There will be indies and abandoned breeds, all in need of shelter, a little love and some care. Why shop when you can adopt is what they say, and what's better than the festive season for that?

On December 28, 11 am to 4 pm
At Doolally Taproom, Road number 3, Khar West.
Call 9930463742
Free

