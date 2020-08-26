Taking a leap of faith with Chhalaang?

In the upcoming fourth phase of unlocking, it is heard that theatres will be allowed to throw their doors open to patrons after a five-month-plus shutdown. Even as producers and exhibitors are considering running past blockbusters initially to increase footfalls, Rajkummar Rao-fronted Chhalaang and Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani may be among the first films to boast a big-screen experience in the post-COVID world.

Over the past few months, the makers were in talks with OTT players for a digital premiere of Advani's coming-of-age comedy. However, a source reveals there has been a change of plans. "Now, the team is eyeing an October 2 release for the T-Series produced film. The discussions, however, are in the nascent stage as there is uncertainty about the reopening of cinemas. If all goes well, Chhalaang, which is presented by the studio, too will hit the marquee, though its release date has yet to be ascertained."

mid-day reached out to producer Bhushan Kumar, who did not respond till press time.

