Taking baby steps to merge healing with work: Irrfan Khan

It was in March last year that the versatile actor had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year

Irrfan Khan

Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who has is back on the sets to shoot for "Angrezi Medium" after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, says he is taking baby steps to merge healing with work.

Irrfan released a statement addressing to his "friends in the media" and said the "last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world".

"I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both," he added.

The 52-year-old star says he is deeply touched by the wishes and prayers. "I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey."

"I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God's primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don't know if I'm a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song - Rilke."

"Angrezi Medium" is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium". Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan may also join the star cast. Irrfan is currently shooting for the sequel in Udaipur.

