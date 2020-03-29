Taking the fight online

Tales from the bagh

The Instagram and Twitter pages for Mumbai Bagh were launched on January 26, the same night that the movement gained steam on Morland Road at Mumbai Central. "The main objective of the page was to mobilise people for the 24/7 sit-in protest at Morland Road," says Inam Shaikh, one of the four admins. "On the page, we share updates about activities, artistes and personality visits to the bagh, as well as activities across India," she adds. The handle recently shared a stirring speech by social activist and Rizvi College student Sadiya Shaikh, who visited the venue on Women's Day. In February, there were pictures of Ankita Mandal teaching thumb and hand painting to children whose mothers were participating in the protest. On a daily basis, the handle shares stories of events unfolding at the venue, and elsewhere.

For news on Jamia

INSTAGRAM @diary_of_jamian

Pic courtesy/@tiwariprabhat official for Diary of Jamian

Until early last year, @diary_of_jamian would share campus news and memes about the goings on at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. However, in December, when the CAA protests turned violent and hundreds of police officials forcefully entered the university, @diary_of_jamian was among the first to share video clippings of police brutality. These videos soon went viral. Not everything was always bleak. There were videos showing protesters helping out injured and exhausted cops at the campus.

All through February, riot victims and their stories made it on the profile. Most moving was the experience of Mohammad Zubair.

Rallying Mumbai

TWITTER @MumbAgainstCAB

The handle played an instrumental role in mobilising Mumbaikars to join the first of many protests on December 19 last year. Akshay Tarfe, who is among the four admins handling the account, says, "After the December 19 protests, people were reporting violence by cops too. Because, we were getting a lot of SOS calls, we started using our handle to verify them, and share their details so that help could reach them on time."

For, of and by the

TWITTER @ThePeopleOfIN

This is the official account of Hum Bharat Ke Log: We the People of India, and has been the go-to page for leading activists, celebrities and journalists who have raised their voice in the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protests. We the People of India is the parent committee comprising over 120 organisations. For those who want to stay updated on the Shaheen Bagh protest, this handle puts out verifiable news breaks daily.

