Taliban key commander among 4 killed in Afghanistan

Four militants, including a Taliban key commander Mullah Janat Gul, were killed by security forces in Afghanistan's Balkh province on Tuesday, the police said

Representational picture/AFP

Mazar-e-Sharif (Afghanistan): Four militants, including a Taliban key commander Mullah Janat Gul, were killed by security forces in Afghanistan's Balkh province on Tuesday, the police said.

"The government forces, acting upon intelligence reports, targeted a hideout of Taliban rebels in Dawlatabad district, killing the notorious commander along with three of his men on the spot," a police official told Xinhua news agency.

Janat Gul's death could prove a major setback to the Taliban insurgents in Dawlatabad and adjoining areas, said the official.

Security forces launched operations in Dawlatabad district on Monday and the strikes would last until the area gets cleansed of insurgents, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever