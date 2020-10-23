TALKIEZ - A Hybrid OTT: The Need of the Hour and a Silver Lining

The emergence of OTT has disrupted the entertainment sector. It has made movie-watching convenient, accessible, and affordable across a wider segment of users. Anybody with a mobile phone and an internet connection can catch up with a movie sitting anywhere in the world. The demand for high-quality content is increasing every day as the common person is able to access OTT platforms from their home.

Shakeel Hashmi of Big Curtains Media is all geared up to launch his OTT channel called TALKIEZ which will be available for download and subscription in the beginning of 2021. Founder of TALKIEZ and Big Curtains Media, Shakeel Hashmi has been involved in film distribution and marketing PAN India and overseas since 2008, and he is completely well-versed with the industry.

How is TALKIEZ different from the rest?

TALKIEZ is not just a regular OTT platform like every other out there. You can call it OTT PLUS – the personalization of content and recommendations based on watching history is what makes the OTT experience especially rewarding for the common man. Our subscription rates are very much affordable to the pocket of common man in the industry. I believe that an OTT platform has to give you comprehensive viewing experience which TALKIEZ provides. We have a variety of segments besides movies and web series. We also have a Friday Special Feature to recreate the Friday screening excitement of the theatres. Furthermore, OTT can help content reach millions of potential consumers at a fraction of the cost. Nowadays, consumer preferences are evolving, and this certainly is the best time to revamp your strategies. Over last one or two years, the whole paradigm of how people look at OTT has changed considerably. The same audience that enjoyed surfing free TV or preferred streaming free content on YouTube, is now willing to pay a higher price for better quality online streaming services.

What kind of content will be available on TALKIEZ?

We are more inclined towards promoting Indian entertainment content, and also promoting talented entertainment artists more than established stars. We are focusing on the genres that are popular with Indian audiences like horror, thriller, and suspense, so a large chunk of the media library on TALKIEZ will have a variety of movies and web series in this category. We are currently working on a revolutionary project that will completely change the industry’s and viewers’ perception and direct people towards a totally new kind of content. TALKIES too will soon have a monumental show that I am sure people will love. My team is working very hard towards its development, so it’s a matter of wait-&-watch. Also, we have researched, made and acquired a lot of quality content that will be available for streaming seamlessly so privileged viewers will get to see all that new content on TALKIEZ.

- Devanshi Shah

