Talking the French way

Former French lawyer Margaux Hammer brings the French Curiosity Club to India, a platform she plans to use to focus on talented, ambitious women who are changing the world

It was after a six-month internship in Chicago, that former French lawyer Margaux Hammer created the French Curiosity Club (FCC). "The creation of the French Curiosity Club was driven by the will to get some insights in various domains such as sports, science, arts, economy and the army. And, in order to get these insights, we decided to slow down and look at all the amazing women that surround us. We decided that the best way to learn was to let them speak. In short: be curious — this is the mantra of our community," Hammer tells us.

This endeavour translates into Hammer hosting talks by women from various walks of life. And after holding events in Paris and London, the FCC has now moved to Mumbai. "We have met the right people to launch the project in Mumbai and I think it's all about connections. Behind each entity, there is an incredible team of women — and this is the main criteria when we decide to open up in a new city. We are looking for dynamic, organised, but a bit crazy, serious, open-minded, curious and ambitious women to lead the project where they live. When we find them — we simply decide to go for it!"



Margaux Hammer

The FCC has featured a female basketball champion, a world renowned wedding dress designer, an elite French police force officer, a ballerina, a criminal lawyer, a screenwriter, musicians, a nun... the list goes on. But ask Hammer who her favourite talk has been by, and she laughs. "Wow, tricky question! We loved all of them for their specificity! The funniest talk might be the one with Agnes Hurstel, a rising stand-up star on the French scene. She explained to us how she started out as a waitress in a Parisian restaurant and then discovered the stand-up scene. She then created her own one-woman-show which is working very well in France. She is super funny and the talk was followed by karaoke. It evoked a lot of emotion and fun!"

For the most insightful talk, Hammer picks the one by Sandrine Gruda, a basketball player of the French team who won the silver medal at the London Olympic Games. "Her talk was so sincere about her professional and personal life — success and failure — that all women present were really touched. The fact that the speaker stays after the talk to chat with our community always leads to some deep conversations and privileged moments." The Mumbai chapter begins by putting the spotlight on Bollywood stunt performer Geeta Tandon.

When: June 6, 7.30 pm onwards

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, ground floor, near Lilavati Hospital, Reclamation, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,600 (including food and drinks. Payment in cash at venue)

Call: 26515511

