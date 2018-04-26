Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva-starrer to be reshot?

After seeing the rushes of Tamannaah and Prabhudheva-starrer Khamoshi, the producers were left shell-shocked



Tamannaah Bhatia

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, the makers of the Tamannaah and Prabhudheva-starrer Khamoshi are not too happy with the way the film is shaping up. After seeing the rushes of Chakri Toleti's directorial venture, the producers were left shell-shocked. It is far from what was presented on the writing board. They want several scenes to be reshot. The problem is that a long schedule was wrapped up in London. Will London be recreated in Film City for the reshoot?

Tamannaah Bhatia plays a speech impaired character in Vashu Bhagnani's production. The actress will also go de-glam in the film. She prepped for the film by observing the speech impaired and picking up their mannerisms. Prabhudheva plays the lead antagonist and Bhumika Chawla will play a pivotal role in the movie.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Baahubali

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates