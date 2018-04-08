Tamannaah Bhatia to be felicitated with Sridevi Award

Co-incidently, Tamannaah also played the lead role in the late actress's 1983 Himmatwala remake in 2013 opposite Ajay Devgn



Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked in both the Hindi film industry and southern cinema, will be felicitated with Sridevi Award at the Zee Apsara Awards. She will be honoured for her contribution to cinema and as a deserving woman achiever on Sunday, read a statement.

"Sridevi was someone I looked upto during my formative years in the industry. It is such a privilege to be presented an award named after her. I started out really young in the industry just like her and I understand that it takes decades to build a legacy," said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah also played the lead role in the late actress's 1983 "Himmatwala" remake in 2013. She will next be seen in projects like "Kanne Kalai Maane", "Naa Nuvve", "Khamoshi" and "Queen Once Again". Sridevi died in February at a hotel in Dubai.

