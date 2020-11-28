Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' set for OTT release on Dec 18

The anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is all set to release digitally on December 18. The Tamil feature continues with the OTT trend of dropping anthology films, a form of mainstream cinema that seems to have found favour with the target audience of the medium.

The trailer of the film was launched on Friday and, going by the promo, the four-story feature promises to be all about love, relationship pangs, realisations and remorse. The four stories are directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

Kongara's film is written by Shan Karuppusamy and the director, and it stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Vignesh Shivan scripts and directs the second story starring Anjali, Kalki Koechlin and Padam Kumar. Writer-director Vetri Maaran helms the next story, that features Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. While the final feature of the anthology is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who stars alongside Simran. The anthology will release on Netflix across 190 countries.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever