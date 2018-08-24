Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami says Kerala giving wrong information on Mullaperiyar

national

Speaking to reporters at Mukkombu near Tiruchirappalli, about 350 km from the state capital, Palaniswami refuted Kerala government's allegation that opening of the Mullaperiyar Dam resulted in floods in that state

K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said Kerala government was giving "wrong information" about Mullaperiyar dam so that the water storage level does not go up to 152 feet.

Speaking to reporters at Mukkombu near Tiruchirappalli, about 350 km from the state capital, Palaniswami refuted Kerala government's allegation that opening of the Mullaperiyar Dam resulted in floods in that state. Though located in Kerala, the Mullaperiyar Dam is owned and operated by Tamil Nadu. As per the Supreme Court orders, the water storage level in the dam is 142 feet.

Palaniswami said that water released from Mullaperiyar Dam had gone to only one place. The Kerala government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the sudden release of water from the Mullaperiyar dam by the Tamil Nadu government was one of the reasons for the massive floods in the state.

On Aug 16, 2018, Palaniswami in a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that his state officials were not being permitted to gauge the rainfall in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala and urged the neighbouring state to share rainfall data on a real-time basis. "I would like to point out that Kerala is not permitting our officials to gauge the rainfall in the dam's catchment area, compelling them to assess the inflow only on the basis of actual rise in dam water level," said Palaniswami.

He said the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department is managing and regulating water released from the Mullaperiyar dam as per the inflow rate.

Also Read - Kerala Floods: Two Officials Arrested For Embezzling Relief Materials

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever