Tamil star Dhanush thrilled as his song Rowdy Baby fetches one billion views on YouTube

The song Rowdy Baby, which has fetched over one billion views on YouTube, featured in Dhanush's Tamil film "Maari 2", which had released in 2018. The hit song was sung by Dhanush and Dhee. "What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart," the star tweeted on Monday.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

What a sweet coincidence this is âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

His co-star Sai Pallavi also tweeted: "Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting."

Meanwhile, the day turned out to be more special as it also marks the ninth anniversary of Dhanush's widely popular song, "Why this kolaveri di?".

"Why this kolaveri di?" had released in 2011 and connected with the masses for its fun, and catchy lyrics in Tamil and English.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever