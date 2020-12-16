Tandav: Check out Saif Ali Khan's powerful first look; teaser to release tomorrow

Saif Ali Khan fans can now rejoice. The actor's new web show, Tandav, will soon release on Amazon Prime Video and it's touted to be a treat for the fans.

The OTT platform today unveiled the first glimpse of the much-awaited show. The show is an Amazon original series, which is all set to release in 2021. Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Zafar shared the first look of the show on Instagram, and it features Saif Ali Khan:

In the poster, Saif Ali Khan looks like a powerful character in a highly politically-charged atmosphere. The series will address various political situations and conflicts, and the name 'Tandav', does raise our anticipation. It's about the dark side of Indian politics, and the show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

The teaser of Tandav will be released tomorrow, December 17, and the show will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video.

