Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to be dubbed in Marathi

Over past several years, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has staunchly prohibited the dubbing of Hindi films into Marathi, arguing that they will eat into the business of Marathi offerings. However, the party has made an exception for Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Since the Om Raut-directed venture trains the spotlight on the 17th century Maratha general Tanaji Malusare, the MNS is keen that it get a wide release. Amey Khopkar, who heads the MNS' film wing, says that the party has decided to make an exception for the war drama.

"We are proud of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's achievements along with his warriors. I hope the film is dubbed in as many as languages as possible so that the world can get to know about their achievements. Dubbing the film in Marathi will increase the audience in the state and across the country."

Trade guru Amod Mehra analyses that the film will enjoy a huge advantage owing to this move. "The practice of not dubbing films in Marathi is the result of an unsaid understanding between the two industries to encourage the growth of regional films. But this is a welcome change. In all likelihood, the film will enjoy additional 500 screens."

Welcoming the decision, Devgn says, "It's a privilege to share the story of a Maratha warrior in his mother tongue. We will dub the film in Marathi soon."

