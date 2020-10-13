Tanishq takes down ad on interfaith couple amid social media outrage

Titan Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq recently released a commercial to promote its new collection 'Ekatvam' which means union.

The video is set in the backdrop of the baby shower of a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family. It shows how she gears up for the function and her in-laws treat her with utmost care and respect.

However, this did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati who soon started accusing Tanishq of promoting love-jihad. #Boycott Tanishq started trending across social media platforms mainly on Twitter.

.@TanishqJewelry :



Why are you showing a Hindu "daughter in law" to a muslim family and glorifying it?



Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family?



Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only...#BoycottTanishq — khemchand sharma #IStandWithFarmersBill (@SharmaKhemchand) October 12, 2020

Owing to the incessant trolls, Tanishq had to take down the commercial which divided the internet further, with once section appreciating the move and another asking ‘what has happened to us?’

Many famous politicians, writers, and social commentators weighed into the incident. Sharing the commercial on his social media profiles Shashi Tharoor wrote: So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of Tanishq jewellery for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?

I wonder what Mahatma Gandhi would have said about #Tanishq ad?



A man who we call father of the nation, a man who we think is so important we print him on every currency note to remind ourselves of him, a man who helped create India.



I wonder why we don't listen to him anymore?

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 13, 2020

#tanishq made a lovely ad. Sad that a group as powerful as TaTa should cave in to a Twitter and social media hate trend. They would be so much more if they withstood the hate. Feet of clay it turns out. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) October 13, 2020

This is really sad! How can a brand as strong as Tanishq from the House of Tata's chicken out based on trolls? In fact the trolls were helping you get more visibility for your ad. #Tanishq #Advertising . https://t.co/kNiuvJunUu — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) October 13, 2020

What a lovely ad is being trolled. What’s happening to us? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2020

People are trending #BoycottTanishq as if they buy jewelry from them on daily basis. — Sandeep Singh (@sandeep90s) October 12, 2020

