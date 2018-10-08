Comedian Tanmay Bhat steps away from AIB amid sexual harassment allegations

crime

Just days after AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty's name comes up in alleged sexual harassment cases, co-founder Tanmay Bhat asked to 'step away' from AIB

Tanmay Bhat

As the #MeToo campaign gathers momentum, many women cutting across industries have started to come out and are sharing their stories of sexual harassment and trauma on social media. Renowned comedian and Co-founder of All India Bakchod (AIB)Tanmay Bhat will "step away from his association with AIB", the comedy group said.

AIB in the past few days has faced a lot of flak on social media as one of its comedians Utsav Chakraborty's name had come up in alleged sexual harassment cases. It also seems that Gursimran Khamba (another AIB performer) is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

"We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay's role..." AIB said in a statement.

— All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 8, 2018

The group further added that Tanmay Bhat would not be involved in the daily running of AIB. The whole #MeToo campaign in India has started with Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta leveling allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her in 2008 during the shooting of the film Horn OK Pleassss.

Here's how Twitter reacted on Tanmay Bhat stepping down from AIB amid sexual harassment allegations:

What a fall #AIB !!#TanmayBhat steps down, Gursimran Khamba takes temp leave of absence!

How long will Rohan Joshi and Shakya hold the fort ??

Indian stand up comedy is on a clean up drive ,hope Bollywood ,media and all other sectors see similar clean up of trash.. — The Notorious B.E.E ðð (@chatpataka100) October 8, 2018

Some saying tanmay bhat was comedian hmm.. ð¤#TanmayBhat — guy_ugy (@amayzing_guy) October 8, 2018

A group of woke 'brown' men who were also funny....it WAS too good to be true...#AIB #TanmayBhat #AIBalatkaris #UnsubscribeAIB — Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) October 7, 2018

One line about Kevin spacey form #AIB New year song "Mana jisko humane star molester nikla"#TanmayBhat #MeTooIndia — Sagar Gaikwad (@sagarvg249) October 8, 2018

Over the past couple of days names of Vikas Behl, Chetan Bhagat, prominent writers and journalists have also come up with respect to harassment and other sexual crimes. Bollywood, as it seems, is divided with many A-listers are currently not taking a stand, but at the same time, actresses such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma have expressed their solidarities with the victims.

Also Read: Chetan Bhagat Issues Apology After His Flirtatious Chat Goes Viral

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates