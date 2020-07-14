Tanmay Mainkar: Nishant Malkani is family than friend

Photographer Tanmay Mainkar is a popular name in the industry and actors have had some great experiences shooting with this creative brain. Tanmay who is fond of all his celebrity clients, has a kinship bond with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor, Nishant Malkani. The actor seems to be his 3:00 AM friend.

We have also heard that the actor had gifted Tanmay a puppy because he wanted to pet one. Speaking about Nishant and his friendship, Tanmay says, "It's crazy how we bonded! But I am glad it happened. Nishant is super cooperative when it comes to shooting and he allows the photographer to put forth their ideas and is up for experimentation. I love his humble nature. He understands me so well and learns if I have a bad day just by hearing my voice. Because of our busy schedules we may not talk everyday but we take time to enquire about each other and it's blissful."

On asking who does Tanmay want to pair opposite Nishant for a couple shoot, he says, "Undoubtedly it has to be Kanika Mann. Mr Jindal and Guddan have received so much love that I want to do a couple shoot with them soon."

"Well, Nishant is like a family member and we both have each others backs," concludes Mainkar.

