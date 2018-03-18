Tanuj Virwani: I have constantly tried to stay away from the drama of BCL

Tanuj Virwani, who played in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV Box Cricket League, gets candid about his role on the show



Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who played in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, shares his most embarrassing moments on the field, why he likes to stay away from the drama of the show and his experience of playing in BCL.

How was the experience of being a part MTV BCL?

It's been a fabulous experience. The vibe was great. The games were played in a good spirit for the most part. Since I got the opportunity not just to play but to be a captain as well, it was a real trial by fire for me.

The youth has connected to the show and ratings are high, what is the feedback you are getting?

Well, my family and friends have really been enjoying the games so far. It's entertaining, the cricket is absorbing. Unfortunately, we have been on the losing side so I hope the team learns from its mistakes and lifts itself up for the next season.

Drama is a big part of MTV BCL and it does entertain audiences. Comment.

To be honest, I have consciously tried to stay away from the drama as I think it takes away from the sport and from the idea of the BCL. At the end of the day, we are all a part of the same fraternity and to sometimes see that being forgotten and people getting into ugly on-field squabbles is disheartening.

Rakhi Sawant, Rajeev Thakur, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Chestha Bhagat did a lot of drama on the pitch and audiences are loving it. Comment.

Well, different people come from different schools of thoughts. Whether the fights were real or done to grab the limelight, I couldn't say as I wasn't present when any incident took place. But I am not a fan of a drama of this nature as it's disrespectful towards your colleagues, towards the audience and most importantly towards yourself. There are millions of people who watch the show and look up to and follow celebrities, so a certain code of conduct should be followed.

Do controversies always help an actor? What is your viewpoint?

Absolutely not. Controversies may help an actor in the short run especially since things spread on social media like wildfire and can sometimes go viral. However, in the long run, it is only your talent, hard work and perseverance that will keep you going in the industry. My mother has been acting for over 35 years and not gotten into any controversies. I think that's the best example of the point I am making here.

Bigg Boss kind of content always attracts audiences. Comment

Personally, I think Bigg Boss is an amazing concept. putting a bunch of strangers in an enclosed space for an extended period of time and then watching their social pretenses wear off and their true selves revealed is an ingenious idea. However, over the years I feel the show has lost its bite as a lot of it feels scripted and over the top. I would much rather than the show be rebooted and taken back to its roots as it offers a fascinating look at human behaviour and the degradation of society as a whole. Personally, the only time I tune into Bigg Boss is when Salman Khan is on, as I absolutely love the way he runs things on the show like a boss.

Who has been your favourite player in the league and why?

Shruti Ulfat has been a very good captain for the Lucknow Nawabs and leads them like a boss. I like the way Karan Wahi goes about his business as well.

Who was the most irritating player on the field and why?

It would be unfair to name just one as I feel every team including my own, has had at least a couple of really irritating players which makes me wonder whether they are there for the cricket or just for their 15 seconds of fame.

