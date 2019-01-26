Tanushree Dutta curses Ganesh Acharya

bollywood

Ganesh Acharya is the brainchild behind all of the smear campaigns that were run on her by Rakhi Sawant, accused Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta and Ganesh Acharya

While investigations around the allegations levied by Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya for harassment are still underway, Dutta has released a fresh statement, cursing the choreographer.

"This guy is the brainchild behind all of the smear campaigns that were run on me by Rakhi Sawant, where I was accused of derogatory things," she wrote, further stating for Acharya, and those who took a stand against her, "Mark my words carefully... Your first born sons will suffer physical torture and your daughters will suffer mental and emotional anguish."

Tanushree Dutta is rightly regarded as the founding-mother of the "MeToo Movement" in India. When she spoke on her experience of being harassed 10 years ago, she opened up the floodgates for numerous other women from every walk of life to come forward with their stories."

She left for the US a few week ago. The actor, who arrived in Mumbai in July after over two years, says, "It has been a rollercoaster ride since the past six months. I am grateful to those who stood by me. I made a lot of new friends and went through self-discovery. My faith in God along with the confidence in myself has become stronger as I have witnessed the impact my words had. The Indian youth should come forward to dissolve oppressive power structures and dogmas."

