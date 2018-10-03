Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row: I was kid back then, mocks Shakti Kapoor

bollywood

Here's what Shakti Kapoor had to say when asked about Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar

Shakti Kapoor

After a lot of Bollywood stars spoke in support of Tanushree Dutta over her allegations against Nana Patekar, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor laughed the matter off, stating that the incident took place 10 years ago and he was a kid back then. In a recent interaction with media, Kapoor said, "I don't know anything about this case. This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then."

Tanushree Dutta recently alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss. She had accused Nana Patekar of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, and also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor further said that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for Tanushree including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Meanwhile, Patekar's lawyer reportedly sent a legal notice to Dutta, demanding a written apology from her for ruining the veteran actor's image.

Meanwhile, there has been buzz that Tanushree might enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. The actor says that there is a bigger battle to be fought outside the house rather than on the reality show.

