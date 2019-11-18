Tanushree Dutta on #MeToo: Are TRPs more important than human values?

The big guns may maintain a safe silence on the #MeToo movement in India, or worse, collaborate with those accused. But it is relieving to see that the fight against sexual harassment continues unabated in the industry. After Sona Mohapatra countered Anu Malik's recent claims that the sexual assault allegations against him were "false and unverified", Tanushree Dutta — the torchbearer of #MeToo India — has now slammed the channel for their decision to reinstate the music composer as a judge on Indian Idol.

"What shocks me most is how Sony, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge when several talented and high-profile women have come forward with their stories of harassment against him. Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn't people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds," questions Dutta. It may be recalled that several women, including singers Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin and producer Danica D'Souza, had accused Malik of sexual harassment, last year, leading to his ouster from Indian Idol 10.

Anu Malik and Sona Mohapatra

Talking exclusively to mid-day, she also expresses her disappointment in co-judge Neha Kakkar for her lack of empathy towards the survivors. "She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringe-worthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV. "

Lauding Mohapatra for fighting "the good fight", Dutta says it's time we celebrated the true heroes. "Replace Anu Malik with Sona. Let that be a trending hashtag."

When mid-day contacted the channel officials, they chose not to respond.

