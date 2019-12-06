MeToo: Tanushree Dutta opposes police's clean chit to Nana Patekar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 'B-Summary' report is filed before a court when the police do not find any evidence to file a charge sheet. Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute filed her 'protest petition' before a metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri.

The petition demanded that the court initiated contempt proceeding against the investigating officer for filing a 'false' report, and a case should be registered against him by the Anti Corruption Bureau. It also demanded narco-analysis of all the accused and the investigating officer. Dutta further urged the court to hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

The police informed the court in July that they found no evidence to prosecute Patekar. Dutta filed a complaint against the veteran actor in October 2018, accusing him of harassing her and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the film's producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

