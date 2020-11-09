Tanushree Dutta: People are asking justice for Sushant, where is the justice for me?

It was September 2018 when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta made some serious allegations against Nana Patekar, As per the actress' allegations, she was harassed on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009) by the actor. She had spoken about the same in an interview with Zoom TV two years back.

Talking to the channel, she said, "Despite the industry insiders aware of Patekar's behaviour towards the actresses, nobody really spoke about it. Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it."

And now, two years later, Dutta has spoken to SpotBoyE about how she has been asked to stay away from Bollywood, how she has been trying to fight the system, and how she has been fighting for justice. She first said, "I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness."

She added, "I'm tired of fighting this corrupt system that not only defends bad people but also is too quick to support and reinstate them while I face a constant struggle in my life. I have no time to fight also now. Coronavirus put an end to shows and events in the US. So I had to start training for an IT Job. I had to shift out of the corona-free mountains and move into COVID-infested Los Angeles city. I will be starting a new 9-5 IT job."

She then talked about show she felt when Nana Patekar was signed for a new project, and this is what she had to say, "I'm in training now. It will be a whole new life. Then I read about Nana Patekar's return. I felt sick in my stomach when I read this kind of news. Even after Sushant Singh's death, Bollywood has not learnt its lesson in humility. Signing up Vivek Agnihotri and Nana Patekar in the same project is almost a mockery to my integrity and honour! And a kick in the gut to all the women and men who fought in the #metoo movement. Glorifying bullying and harassment most shamelessly! How many need to die before this atrocious insensitivity in Bollywood stops?? I'm disgusted, hurt and disappointed beyond repair."

