Tanushree Dutta requests police to conduct narco on Nana and friends

national

Actor alleges that Nana will try to influence witnesses with political connections

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

Actor Tanushree Dutta has written a one-page letter to Oshiwara police, requesting them to get all the accused to undergo narco analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests to ascertain the truth. Senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Shailesh Pasalwad confirmed he had received the letter.

It reads: "The accused are highly influential and high-profile persons and also have good political connections. Therefore, there is every possibility that they will put undue pressure, fear, coercion and try to influence the witnesses. There are witnesses, eye-witnesses of the incident dated March 26, 2008, who are willing to come forward to record their statements, but they are not coming forward as they are scared of the accused. The accused are denying the charges levelled against them before the media... [they] may produce bogus witnesses to record negative statements against the complainant. Therefore, fair investigation has to be carried out by conducting narco analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests of the accused and the witness who are supporting all the accused."

Dutta has recently registered an FIR against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang under sections 354 and 509 of IPC. Dutta was allegedly molested on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

Bollywood director in soup

An aspiring actor, late on Saturday night, filed a complaint with the Versova Police against a renowned Bollywood director, for molesting her at a party in August this year. The complainant, whose identity hasn't been revealed, alleged that she met the director on July 22, this year. He promised to launch her in a new film, and invited her to party at his home a few days later, where he molested her. At the time of going to press, the police were still questioning her.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Nana Patekar, Others

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates