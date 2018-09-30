Tanushree Dutta yet to receive notice from Nana Patekar

bollywood

Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta

Actor Tanushree Dutta on Saturday said that she is yet to receive any communication from "bluffmaster gogo" Nana Patekar, a day after the latter's lawyer said a legal notice would be filed against Tanushree on the sexual assault allegations levelled against Patekar by her.

Speaking to the media, Tanushree said that in the wake of the developments, she is putting together a 'team of lawyers and advocates" to defend herself. 'Contrary to claims made by Nana's lawyer I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster gogo needs to step up his game a bit here. Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it!!' Tanushree said.

This comes a day after Patekar's lawyer, Rajendra Shikodkar, told ANI that a legal notice to the actor would be sent on the grounds of her 'false allegations'. Furthermore, Patekar's lawyer said the notice would be sent to extract an apology from Dutta on account of the claims made by her.

Keeping her fight alive against the veteran actor, Tanushree said 'bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates' were defending 'serial harassers and offenders' in order to attain few seconds of fame.

'Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support, I'm being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana's helper. I'm sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together,' said Dutta.

Continuing her tirade, she said Nana's lawyer was one of those who 'make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a person's freedom of speech by such threats.' In the wake of this, Dutta also issued a request to the Bar Association of India in order to call out Patekar's lawyer and take action against him and other such people "who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of the law.'

Dutta, on September 26, had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2006 film 'Horn Ok Pleassss. She said that Patekar harassed her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, and also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

