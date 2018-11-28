Tanushree Dutta's case: Mumbai Police summon Daisy Shah for statement

national

Daisy Shah has been asked to record her statement at the Oshiwara police station whenever she is comfortable, within a week or two

Tanushree Dutta

The Oshiwara Police, investigating the sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar, on Monday, sent summons to actress Daisy Shah asking her to record her statement in the case. In October this year, actor Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR with the Oshiwara Police against Nana Patekar for allegedly sexually harassing her on the sets of the movie, Horn Ok Please, for which Shah was an assistant choreographer. Her job was to help Dutta learn the steps. Dutta has also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the complaint.

A senior officer confirmed the development. "We will record statements of everyone present on the sets when the alleged incident took place," he said. Shah has been asked to record her statement at the police station whenever she is comfortable, within a week or two.

The Race 3 actress had earlier shown support for Dutta, however, maintaining that she did not know what transpired on that day on set. Earlier this month, in a detailed response to the Women's Commission, Acharya had said that Dutta had expressed no reservations about dancing with Patekar during the rehearsals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates