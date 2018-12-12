Tanvi Dogra: Never thought I'd play mother so soon

television

Tanvi Dogra who started off her television career with Jiji Maa last year, says she had never thought that she would have to play a mother so soon on the small screen

Tanvi Dogra

Actress Tanvi Dogra, who started off her television career with Jiji Maa last year, says she had never thought that she would have to play a mother so soon on the small screen. The actress has donned many looks on the show and will now be seen with a baby bump. Tanvi had lost her mother at a young age. She found it a challenge to understand and get into the skin of a mother's character.

"I never thought I'll have to play a mother so soon on television. It's a character that needs a sense of responsibility. It requires a lot of maturity to portray a mother," Tanvi said in a statement. "For me, it's even more difficult to get into the skin of a mother's role," she added.

