Tara Moore pulls off spectacular comeback from 0-6, 0-5 down

British No. 9 Tara Moore registered a stunning comeback after saving a match point at 0-6, 0-5 down before beating French third seed Jessika Ponchet 0-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round of the ITF World Tour event in Sunderland on Tuesday.

Moore, 26, ranked 479th in the world, fought back and won the second set in a tie-breaker and then took the final set 6-3 to complete the comeback. Moore has won nine singles ITF titles and her only Grand Slam main draw appearance came in 2016 when she reached the second round of the US Open.

She will now face Yana Morderger of Germany or Elena-Teodora Cadar of Romania in the second round.

