Tara Sutaria birthday bash: Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna attend

Student of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria rang in her 23rd birthday with Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Punit Malhotra and others at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria with Ananya Panday, Krishna Shroff, Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Tara Sutaria, who will be seen in Student of The Year 2 brought in her 23rd birthday on Sunday night. The actress celebrates her birthday on November 19. Tara, who will be making her debut through Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 is already grabbing space in headlines. Present at the birthday bash from the glitzy world were Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Ananya Panday, Punit Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter with mother Neelima Azeem.



Karan Johar clicked at the bash.

Tara Sutaria's birthday was made special by her co-actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, director Punit Malhotra and Karan Johar. The two girls, Tara and Ananya were seen making merry together with Punit Malhotra. Well, Tara has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria, and both of them celebrated their birthday together.



Sidharth Malhotra with Milap Zaveri at the birthday bash.



Tara Sutaria with Punit Malhotra and Ananya Panday.



Ishaan Khatter for Tara Sutaria's birthday bash.

Co-actors Tiger and Ananya took to their Instagram accounts to wish the birthday girl:

The budding actress is not new to the world of stardom. She is a trained singer and dancer. Tara Sutaria has trained in Classical Ballet, Modern Dance and Latin American Dance. Interestingly, she began to sing since the age of 7. Well, a lot of them don't know that the talented Tara Sutaria has crooned tracks in the films Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David. She started her career as a video jockey in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom. This show gave the teenage actress almost an instant success. After this, the actress received a recognition for her roles in the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

Student of The Year 2 is all set to release on May 10, 2019, and apart from this film, she will be seen in Milap Zaveri's film alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

