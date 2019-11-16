Tara Sutaria: People can be hurtful with their remarks

The past few months have gone by in a flash for Tara Sutaria -- a dream launch in a Karan Johar production has been swiftly followed by her second release, Marjaavaan. She may have been part of showbiz for close to a decade, but Bollywood, she says, is a different ball game.

"This is all new for me. Sometimes, I feel lost when I am asked about competition or insecurities. But then, this year has also been about finding myself and focusing on the quality of work," she smiles, adding, "Acting is made out to be all about gloss. But it's a job at the end of the day. I am often asked about being an outsider, but how does that matter? Look at how the West functions, all that matters is your work."



Sutaria received flak for her all-black outfit

As much as she is enjoying navigating the world of fame and films, Sutaria is also learning to take the pitfalls in her stride. The youngster's wardrobe has often garnered unnecessary attention -- if her sequinned saree at the Diwali bash became much talked about, she also received flak for her recent appearance in a tube top and skirt. "I got a lot of nasty comments. People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so this is a part and parcel of the job. My parents read all these [comments] and have a hearty laugh about it."

Meanwhile, Sutaria has her blinders on, with her focus being solely on work. She is keeping her fingers crossed for Marjaavaan. "It is a melodramatic film that demands a certain kind of acting, but I have tried to balance it."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates