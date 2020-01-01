Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena entertains Kajol and Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's the first day of 2020, and the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will welcome two very special guests. The special guests are none other than Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

Kajol and Ajay are visiting Gokuldham Society to promote the launch of their upcoming movie – Tanhaji and everyone in the Society is completely bowled over by their presence. However later in the day, it was Kajol and Ajay were in awe of the dazzling dance performance by Tapu Sena.



The youngsters performed on Tanhaji's song Shankara Re Shankara

The youngsters, decked up in traditional costumes performed brilliantly to the Shankara Re Shankara song from the movie. Kajol and Ajay were just amazed seeing their choreography and energy and later applauded them for the fabulous performance.



Kajol and Ajay were in awe of the dazzling dance performance

"We love to dance anyway but when we realised that we would be performing for Kajol and Ajay ji, we got all the more excited. We all put in a lot of effort in choreographing and preparing for the performance on the song Shankara Re Shankara. Our special guests liked and appreciated our performance which made it a success," says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu in the show.

