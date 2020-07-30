Tassnim Sheikh to play a key role in Rajan Shahi's new show Anupamaa

"I had decided not to take any kind of work during this pandemic, but when an offer came from Director's Kut, I was very happy. Rajan Shahi is a name in the industry which is associated with a lot of goodwill. He is a fabulous person and has a great team. He was always in my wish list. The apprehension of not working during this pandemic vanished when I reached the sets. The way the production house is taking care of us is amazing. Hats off to their efforts. And also the time has come when we need to be brave and take care of ourselves. In my career I have seen so much and now this pandemic situation is going to teach us many things."

Speaking more about her character she says, "My character will bring some surprise in the show - so you have to wait and watch. I can't reveal much. Look-wise it is just opposite to Anupamaa."

Talking about her break she says, "There is no such reason of my break. I have only taken up shows which I wanted to do. After a break of 7 years when I came back on television in 2017, my dear friend Nivedita Basu convinced me and I had a great time in Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. After that, I did Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. It was again made on a very large scale. Post that the offers were not interesting and as I said Rajan Shahi was always in my wish list! So what better way to break my 1.5 years of gap from being in front of the camera."

Speaking about the changes she's experienced in the last 22 years of her career, Tassnim says, "I am old school and am always punctual, sincere and pay attention to my craft. I have seen some actors in my career who are very casual and that used to disturb me. I could sense a lack of dedication in some actors. Whenever I take up a show I tell my producer I will be coming on time and leave on time. Another change I have noticed is that shift timings are maintained and not dragged for long hours. I have even worked for 72 long hours at a stretch. So that's a welcoming change for sure."

Anupamaa has been received well by the audience and Tassnim is super excited to be part of this. "That's the best part - when you are entering a new show and the show has made a mark in audience's heart already. I wish and pray that people shower more love and blessings to us and we all rock as a team." Tassnim will be seen playing Nidhi Shah's mother in the show. Nidhi will se seen as Kinjal who is Aashish Mehrotra's onscreen character Paritosh's love interest.

