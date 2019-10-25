Taylor Swift dedicates her 13 years in industry to fans

Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww! With around seven albums and numerous melodies, Swift seemed in adulation of her fans whom she credited with all the success and the "support" which helped her stay true!

"I said in an interview 13 years ago "I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first and someday get to be a headliner and always be the same person that I started out as," the singer began writing on Instagram. She continued with a note of thanks for the fans who turned her into "a headliner".

"Scrolling through your posts today has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you. Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play," she added. "And your support all these years is what's helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out," the 'Blank Space' crooner signed off.

Starting in 2016 with 'Tim McGraw', Swift has come a long way giving some of the hits including 'Love Story', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', 'You Belong With Me' among others. Her work credits also include the latest album 'Lover' which dropped in August. Moreover, the singer is also set to embark on a tour beginning in June next year. With four renditions in the US, she will be heading to East (in Massachusetts) and West (in California).

Apart from music, she will also appear in and as 'Cats' alongside Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson. Directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper, the flick is slated to hit big screens on December 20 this year.

