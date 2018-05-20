Taylor Swift making property moves in California

Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift is ready to part with her Beverly Hills bungalow after listing it for USD 2.95 million





Taylor Swift

Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift is ready to part with her Beverly Hills bungalow after listing it for USD 2.95 million. Swift, 28, purchased the home in 2012 for USD 1.77 million using a limited liability company, records with PropertyShark show, reports people.com.

The home is a popular Midcentury Modern design, said listing broker Drew Mandile of Sotheby's International Realty. Spanning 2,950 square feet, the four-bedroom house has skylights, beamed ceilings, a pool, a 1,000-bottle climate controlled wine cellar and an elaborate security system with 11 cameras, according to the listing Mandile shares with son Dean Mandile and Brooke Knapp.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever