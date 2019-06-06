TBSE Tripura 12th Results 2019: Arts, Commerce Results declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

results

All those students who appeared for TBSE Tripura 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2019 will be able to download their scorecard from boards' official website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

Tripura TBSE 12th Results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will release the TBSE 12th Arts and Commerce result 2019 online on the official website tripraresults.nic.in on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 9.30 am. To access the Tripura Board 12th Arts and Commerce result 2019, students can also check Jagran Josh. All those students who appeared for the exams will be able to download their scorecard from boards' official website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and enrollment number in order to download the Tripura 12th Results 2019. The scorecard of Tripura Board Higher Secondary result 2019 will contain details as name, roll number, marks obtained (overall and subject-wise) and the status of qualification. Students will be required to collect the original marksheets of TBSE 12th result 2019 from their respective schools.

Steps to check Tripura TBSE 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2019

Check official website tripuraresults.nic.in or tripura12.jagranjosh.com

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other critical information

Submit the information after cross verifying all the details

Check and download your Tripura HS result 2019 for future reference.

Post the announcement of Tripura HS Result 2019, the TBSE will also notify the process of rechecking and re-evaluation for the students. The rechecking and re-evaluation process for Tripura Board 12th Result 2019 will be available for all the students from arts and commerce streams. The TBSE HS+2 Result 2019 rechecking will help alleviate any doubts in the minds of the students with regards to the evaluation process. Students can opt to get their marks re-totalled and check if any answers were left unevaluated through the rechecking option. While, through the re-evaluation process, the entire answer sheet for a particular subject will be re-evaluated for the students.

