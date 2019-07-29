Teacher shot at by unidentified assailants in North West Delhi

crime

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night in the Majara Dabbas village of Kanjhawala

Representational Image

New Delhi: Police on Monday said that a teacher was allegedly shot at in the Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night in the Majara Dabbas village of Kanjhawala.

According to police, the teacher, identified as Mahaveer, has been admitted in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Police claim that the incident may be related to personal rivalry. Police have registered a case and is conducting a probe.

In another similar incident, Two unidentified assailants allegedly killed a 36-year-old man in north Delhi. The police on Wednesday said that the deceased, identified as Imran, was shot multiple times near Durgapuri Chowk in north-east Delhi.

According to police, the victim was a resident of Shahdara and was in the business of iron rods.

"A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday morning about the incident following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) rushed to the spot," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district.

"The police team found Imran, who was travelling in a car, lying in a pool of blood with several bullets fired at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing," police said.

The police have detained a suspect and are questioning him. The police are also trying to collect CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved in the incident.

"Imran was also found involved in three cases including murder and attempt to murder registered in Delhi," said Kumar.

With inputs from IANS, ANI

