Teachers report to school in Kashmir but students don't

Officials said the government has made necessary arrangements for opening of 190 primary schools in Srinagar city as security forces remained deployed in most of the Valley

Srinagar: After the restrictions were eased further on Monday in Kashmir, teachers reported to work in many schools but not many students were seen. According to the officials, the government has made necessary arrangements for the opening of 190 primary schools in Srinagar as security forces remained deployed in most of the Valley. But all private schools remained shut for the 15th consecutive day as parents were apprehensive about the security situation in view of violent protests over the past two days. Only Police Public School at Bemina and a few Kendriya Vidyalayas witnessed a handful of students turning up.

"There is so much uncertainty in the situation that sending kids to school at this stage is out of the question," Farooq Ahmad Dar, a parent, stated. Officials in Baramulla district stated that schools in five towns remained closed and the rest of the district, schools were opened. "There is no relaxation in restrictions in Pattan, Palhalan, Singhpora, Baramulla and Sopore towns. Primary schools in the rest of the district are open. We are collecting details about the number of students who have reported at their respective schools," an official added. According to the news agency, PTI, a senior Srinagar district official said a few schools on the periphery were opened but in civil lines and the old city areas, they remained shut due to violence over the past two days.

From Monday, the authorities had planned to open schools up to primary level and make all government offices functional. PTI also added that in Srinagar, barricades were removed from areas where the situation has remained peaceful since the Centre announced the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5. The markets in the Valley were shut while public transport remained off roads and the movement of private vehicles in the city increased after restrictions were eased.

