Team Guide recommends

The Avengers are back!

While Joker is enjoying being the eye candy for DC fans in theatres, here's something to marvel at. This weekend, a mall will be screening Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. What's even more exciting is the fact that you'll get to watch them all on a rooftop — a truly

cinematic experience.

On October 11 to 13, 7.30 pm onwards

At Sky Cinema, RCity, Ghatkopar West.

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Without any indie-cision

Indie music needs your support, so show it this weekend. There are two city-based biggies — Blackstratblues and Aswekeepsearching — who are playing launch concerts. Both promise to be crackerjack affairs. But we'd rather guide you to a visitor from Bengaluru, Malfnktion. He is a producer who's launching Infinity Trail at a gig. It's his latest album, and a product as lush as Aarey once was.

On October 11, 10 pm to 1 am

At Bonobo, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 26055353

Free

Theatre for young minds

Whether it is children in a rural school nestled amidst tall trees in Dahanu, or those from the concrete jungle of Mumbai, this is a play that manages to get kids to chuckle and watch the plot unfold with wonder all at once. Catch That Crocodile is Gillo Repertory's production for children from five to 10 years. Based on Anushka Ravishankar's book, it is about a crocodile that appears in the centre of a town.

On October 13, 5.30 pm

At St Andrew's Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.

Call 9970144724

Cost Rs 250 onwards

