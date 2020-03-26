Team Guide recommends

Potter in a new light

We're back to Potterverse in this podcast with Deepanjana Pal and Supriya Nair. Except, instead of swooning over the franchise, they look at how (sadly) some of the background stories don't add up. If you've ever been mad about Sirius or Dumbledore passing away way before the time they needed to, well, you've been heard. And, oh, we also got to dis the movies and the tokenism.

Log on to maedinindia.in/thelitpickers

The binge-watching goal

Football isn't a gentleman's game like cricket is. But the modern sport makes the players look as docile as the 'best boy' in your class was in school, compared to the free-for-all thuggery practised on the field in the 19th century, when football was invented. That's what you glean from The English Game, a new web series that's as British as a spot of Earl Grey tea. It's also self-isolation season. So, grab some popcorn and start binge-watching without

any guilt.

Log on to netflix.com

