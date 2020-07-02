Team Guide Recommends

All for a dish

As someone who lives away from family, my favourite delicacies from home matter a lot on special days; it helps to bring alive the same warmth. In the recently-released web film Axone, a group of women hailing from the North East, try to cook the dish that goes by the same name for one of a friend's wedding. In the process, they tackle judgmental neighbours, a loud landlady and obnoxious comments that are part of the casual racism they face daily. Apart from the subtle writing, what stayed with us was the friends' camaraderie that helps win over all troubles.

Killing us softly in song

Murder most foul is as much a song as it is a lesson in history, politics, sociology and musical evolution that Bob Dylan delivers over 17 minutes with his characteristic nasal drone. It's the last track in his new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, launched last month. Dylan is 79 now. And in this tune, he seems like he's leaving advice behind to take on board for us to treasure for keeps.

