'Team India ka time aagaya'

Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pic/Atul Kamble

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, popularly known as MC Sher from the Bollywood blockbuster Gully Boy, reckons the cricket World Cup is coming home.

Speaking at the launch of Skechers GOrun 7 shoes in the city yesterday, Siddhant said, "I'm bleeding blue already. The Indian team are one of the favourites. We will not only beat Pakistan, but will bring the Cup home," said Siddhant, 26.

"I recently met Chris Hemsworth [Australian Hollywood actor], who is also a bowler and knows his cricket. He too is a big of the India team, so you can see how strong we are. Indian team ka time aagaya hain [India's time has come]," said the actor, referring to the chartbuster Apna Time Aayega from his hit flick.

