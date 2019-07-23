Team India wants MS Dhoni to stay as Rishabh Pant gets groomed

cricket

Not only did he say that he would clear all doubts about the strange replacement pattern during the World Cup, but also added that he would clear the air over MS Dhoni's position

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Chief selector MSK Prasad started Sunday's press conference with great gusto after picking the Indian squads for the Windies tour.

Not only did he say that he would clear all doubts about the strange replacement pattern during the World Cup, but also added that he would clear the air over MS Dhoni's position.

While he started on the lines that Rishabh Pant is being groomed with an eye on the 2020 World T20, what he did not reveal was how the team management has requested Dhoni not to retire at the moment. Sources in the know of developments said that while Pant is being readied with an eye on the 2020 World T20, the team management doesn't wish for Dhoni to hang his boots as that could create a sudden vacuum in the set-up.

"Dhoni knows what his role and position is. All these talks about his retirement and when he will call it quits makes no sense as he is a team player. While the team management is grooming Pant with an eye on the next T20 World Cup and beyond, they want Dhoni as a mentor and back-up if he is needed going into the tournament. They want him to stick around a bit longer. Take a look around and tell me who are your options if Pant suffers an injury?" the source explained.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates