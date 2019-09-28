Team India's junior support staff member accused of misbehaviour in West Indies

New Delhi: A junior member of the Indian cricket team's support staff was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female hotel employee in Antigua, an incident dismissed as a "case of mistaken identity" by the BCCI. Former team manager Sunil Subramaniam has claimed that during last month's tour of the West Indies, the team was caught in the potentially explosive situation on the sidelines of the first Test in Antigua, which was held from August 22 to 26.

In a mail to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on September 25, which is in PTI's possession, Subramaniam first complained about the incident before withdrawing his assertions."It was found out to be a case of mistaken identity once an inquiry was done. The staff with whom the alleged misbehaviour happened was shown photographs of all the support staff members but she didn't identify any of them," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

