Team of Sherni to kick off a 35-day schedule in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh

Vidya Balan had her brush with shooting in the post-COVID world as she filmed a brand commercial in August (Vidya in work mode, August 31). Now, the actor is set to step up the game as she readies for her first film shoot post the pandemic. With the team of Sherni slated to kick off a 35-day schedule in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, by the last week of October, the makers have roped in an agency to monitor the safety measures adopted on set.

A source close to the production unit reveals that while the cast and crew will fly down to Nagpur to head to the final destination, road transportation has been arranged for certain unit hands who will be required to carry equipment. "A team of five to six members, who will serve as COVID-19 watchdogs, will be present on set every day to ensure that the crew is following all safety norms. Besides the government's guidelines, the health experts will lay down additional COVID risk-management protocol. These experts are part of a professional agency that has monitored several ad shoots over the past few months. Even as they aim to achieve a zero-incident shoot, the makers have created isolation centres for asymptomatic people, on the recommendation of the experts," says the source.



Amit Masurkar

The Amit Masurkar-led team will adopt the bio-bubble mode of shoot, and will be put up at five-star hotels in Gondia, which is an hour's drive away from the jungles of Balaghat. The source adds, "The producers have booked The Taj Gateway and The Grand Sita in entirety. They have also blocked banquets and restaurants in these hotels, thus making sure that the team does not come in contact with outsiders."



Malhotra, producer

Producer Vikram Malhotra is glad to take the drama — which sees Balan play a forest officer — on floors after a seven-month break. "Extensive safety and healthcare measures are being put in place to ensure the well-being of the entire crew," he says.

