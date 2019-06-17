World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan become rats against India: Twitter trolls Sarfaraz and Co

cricket-world-cup

Pakistan fans were angry with their team after the humiliating loss to the Indian team. We look at some Twitter reactions that show the frustration of the fans.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pic/ Twitter)

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

&amp;lt;a href="https://poll.fm/10344522"&amp;gt;Which opening stand has been the best so far in the 2019 Cricket World Cup?&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Pakistan husband, Indian wife wear combined jerseys for Indo-Pak clash

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.

Now, apart from the live action on the ground, there was some live action on Twitter, which was equally interesting during the match.

Let's take a look at some of the best Tweets from the game:

Shoaib Malik ,emad waseem, wahab at 2 am Sunday morning preparing for the #INDvPAK . Shameless pic.twitter.com/1Y0R3x30Et — Faisal Rehman (@frkhanrehman) June 16, 2019

India wholeheartedly thanks Sania Mirza for taking the paki boys & her hubby out for party till 2AM b4 #INDvPAK match ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/g1gBK15hSD — NewEnglandRa (@NewenglandRa) June 16, 2019

Reporter: "What advice would you offer to the struggling Pakistani batsmen?"



Rohit Sharma: "I'll tell them if I ever become the coach for Pakistan"#INDvPAK #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019

How many times India has defeated Pakistan in ICC cricket tournament?#INDvPAK



Ans: pic.twitter.com/mhYCh7KfQ2 — Aashish Xavier Baxla (@AashishBaxla) June 16, 2019

Worst scene for cricket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

If you don't have that passion then don't come to ground ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/AIefRyKLR9 — Rootvik Chaudhari (@RootvikC) June 16, 2019

#INDvPAK

Me decides to study continuously for hours

Also me after 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/YvH0cbQw0K — Md Shoaib (@shoaib_824) June 17, 2019

She is Upset after losing to India..



India k samne Chuhe ban jate haiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/gPk6wXtLWV — CA Rakesh ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@albelaindian) June 16, 2019

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates