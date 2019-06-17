Search

World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan become rats against India: Twitter trolls Sarfaraz and Co

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 08:36 IST | mid-day online desk

Pakistan fans were angry with their team after the humiliating loss to the Indian team. We look at some Twitter reactions that show the frustration of the fans.

World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan become rats against India: Twitter trolls Sarfaraz and Co
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pic/ Twitter)

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Pakistan husband, Indian wife wear combined jerseys for Indo-Pak clash

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.

Now, apart from the live action on the ground, there was some live action on Twitter, which was equally interesting during the match.

Let's take a look at some of the best Tweets from the game:

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

pakistanteam indiarohit sharmaworld cup 2019

Shikhar Dhawan's emotional message on leaving the World Cup 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK