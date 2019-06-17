World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan become rats against India: Twitter trolls Sarfaraz and Co
Pakistan fans were angry with their team after the humiliating loss to the Indian team. We look at some Twitter reactions that show the frustration of the fans.
India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.
The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.
During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.
India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.
Now, apart from the live action on the ground, there was some live action on Twitter, which was equally interesting during the match.
Let's take a look at some of the best Tweets from the game:
Meanwhile.. winning at humor ðÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ#INDvPAK https://t.co/nCVa5m6CIo— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 16, 2019
Shoaib Malik ,emad waseem, wahab at 2 am Sunday morning preparing for the #INDvPAK . Shameless pic.twitter.com/1Y0R3x30Et— Faisal Rehman (@frkhanrehman) June 16, 2019
India wholeheartedly thanks Sania Mirza for taking the paki boys & her hubby out for party till 2AM b4 #INDvPAK match ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/g1gBK15hSD— NewEnglandRa (@NewenglandRa) June 16, 2019
Reporter: "What advice would you offer to the struggling Pakistani batsmen?"— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019
Rohit Sharma: "I'll tell them if I ever become the coach for Pakistan"#INDvPAK #CWC19
That was me when we Won .... Pakistan celebrates Father’s Day #indiavspak #indvsPak #PakVsIndia #INDvPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/nolzWnrchw— Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) June 16, 2019
“Abey yeh galat hai...Vijay Shankar out of syllabus tha !” #IndvPak#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/CYkrQfZKf2— Ashok Kumar Bishnoi (@ashokmanda2929) June 16, 2019
#pakistan team checking their ranking in points table after #INDvPAK .... pic.twitter.com/s1004Uw0UA— Akash Mishra (@AkashMi12998342) June 17, 2019
How many times India has defeated Pakistan in ICC cricket tournament?#INDvPAK— Aashish Xavier Baxla (@AashishBaxla) June 16, 2019
Ans: pic.twitter.com/mhYCh7KfQ2
#INDvPAK #baapbaaphotahai #PKMBK— Gabbbar (@Gabbbarrsinghh) June 16, 2019
ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£ Ro gya be ye to pic.twitter.com/54iPR4rCU9
1992: ðÂÂÂÂº— N Dinesh Kumar Reddy (@ndkrysrcp) June 16, 2019
1996: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº
1999: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº
2003: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº
2011: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº
2015: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº
2019: ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂº#TeamIndia, celebrating since 1992. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fiNAaESxWO
Reason why PAKISTAN Chose to field first— Sandeep Choudhary (@SandeepTetarw07) June 16, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ICCWorldCup2019 #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/lNJzdiDCX2
Worst scene for cricket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Rootvik Chaudhari (@RootvikC) June 16, 2019
If you don't have that passion then don't come to ground ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/AIefRyKLR9
This Pakistani Aunty explains suno ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #indiavspak pic.twitter.com/YwYFe1PCnO— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar__2) June 17, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ kya sach me ye ad h? #Sarfaraz ðÂÂÂÂ¥#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/V38lwAeIcP— Sona Singh (@S0narajput) June 16, 2019
#INDvPAK— Md Shoaib (@shoaib_824) June 17, 2019
Me decides to study continuously for hours
Also me after 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/YvH0cbQw0K
She is Upset after losing to India..— CA Rakesh ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@albelaindian) June 16, 2019
India k samne Chuhe ban jate haiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/gPk6wXtLWV
