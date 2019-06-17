World Cup 2019: Pakistan husband, Indian wife wear combined jerseys for Indo-Pak clash

cricket-world-cup

The couple arrived at the venue, Old Trafford for the India-Pakistan clash, and wore jerseys that had half jerseys of both nations.

Pic Courtesy/ Twitter

India vs Pakistan matches have always been the talk of the town and fans always look forward to their clashes. For yesterday's India vs Pakistan encounter, a couple's gesture really won hearts everywhere, according to a report by CricTracker.

While the husband is from Pakistan, the wife hails from India. The couple arrived at the venue, Old Trafford, and wore jerseys that had half jerseys of both nations. This comes as a breath of fresh air and in the true spirit of the game.

The man was overjoyed to watch India and Pakistan face-off against each other, and hoped that the team that plays better, wins.

He said, "We’re supporting peace today. She’s from India and I’m from Pakistan. So we decided that we are going to support both the countries. We all support good cricket. Whoever plays their best game today, should win. And cricket should win today. That’s it."

A user also took to Twitter to share the adorable photo of the couple smiling away.

Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/KrUjtkjFMn — Lakshmi Kaul (@KaulLakshmi) June 16, 2019

Rohit, Kuldeep ensure India maintain clean slate against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen as India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in a much-hyped World Cup match, which eventually turned to be a lop-sided affair.

Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan were already down and out when rain stopped play after 35 overs. They had managed just 166 runs for the loss of six wickets, nowhere near the DLS par-score of 252.

When play resumed, the match was reduced to 40 overs with a revised target of 302, which meant that Pakistan required 136 runs from five overs.

Imad Wasim (46) and Shadab Khan (20) remained unbeaten to end at 212 for six, handing India a comprehensive victory via Duckworth Lewis method.

If Rohit pummelled a pedestrian Pakistan attack with a brilliant 140 off 113 balls in India's 336 for five, Chinaman Yadav (2/32) broke the rival batting spine by removing set batsmen Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) in successive overs.

The Indian vice-captain scored his 24th ODI hundred - 140 off 113 balls while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

This is India's seventh win over Pakistan in World Cup and like the previous six times, the quality of the contest did not live up to the hype created.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed erred in his decision making throughout, first with team selection and then by opting to field. The defensive approach throughout the game also did not help his side.

Knowing that rain could play spoilsport, they never took the Duckworth-Lewis par score into account, letting India bowlers dictate the terms.

It was a match where two wrists -- Rohit's supple wrists and Kuldeep's power -- won it for India.

The old adage `Revenge is a dish best served cold' couldn't have been more apt in cold and wet Manchester evening as 'Men In Blue' exacted the revenge of the 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat.

Inputs from PTI

