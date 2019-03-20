Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondan Crosses 10 Million views

regional-cinema

Still from teaser

The teaser of Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Kadaram Kondan' had been raking in views from day one of its release on YouTube. Within few hours itself, the teaser started to trend crossing 1 million views in just 5 hours. Even after 2 months, there seems to be nothing stopping from its viral viewership and crossing the milestone of 10 Million views. With action-packed visuals as well as some edge-of-the-seat stunts and chases, the teaser has raised everyone's curiosity about what's in store.

Check out the teaser here:

This 2019 summer release is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R. Ravindran of Trident Arts. Written and directed by Rajesh Selva, Kadaram Kondan also stars Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan in key roles.

Music and background score is by Ghibran. Srinivas R. Gutha has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Praveen KL. Premnavas is the art director. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

