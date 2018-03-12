Tech news: 'Face Unlock' feature now in Honor 7X

Huwaei's sub-brand Honor on Monday announced the official roll-out of "Face Unlock" update for its smartphone Honor 7X

Huwaei's sub-brand Honor on Monday announced the official roll-out of "Face Unlock" update for its smartphone Honor 7X.

The "Face Unlock" feature will be available via HOTA (Huawei's Over the air update) and will be completed by mid-March 2018, the company said in a statement.

"The ‘Face Unlock' intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones. However, Honor has introduced this feature in the coveted Honor 7X," said P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor 7X is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB version and Rs 15,999 for the 64GB Version.

